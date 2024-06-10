Oracle Likely To Report Lower Q4 Earnings; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Loading... Loading...

Oracle Corporation ORCL will release earnings results for its fourth quarter, after the closing bell on Tuesday.

Analysts expect the Austin, Texas-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.65 per share. That's down from $1.67 per share in the year-ago period. Oracle is projected to post quarterly revenue of $14.59 billion, compared to $13.84 billion a year ago, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The tech giant recently announced plans to open two Oracle Cloud Regions in Morocco, offering enterprise cloud services to local and regional organizations across Africa.

Oracle shares rose 2% to close at $125.92 on Friday.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

TD Cowen analyst Derrick Wood maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $130 to $145 on March 12. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

