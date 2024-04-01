This Analyst With 88% Accuracy Rate Sees More Than 15% Upside In O'Reilly Automotive - Here Are 5 Stock Picks For Q1 From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Loading... Loading...

The S&P 500 surged to a new all-time high on Thursday, recording its best first-quarter performance in five years. For the quarter, the S&P 500 gained 10.2%, while the Dow Jones added 5.6% during the quarter, notching its best first-quarter performance since 2021.

Wall Street analysts make new stock picks on a daily basis. Unfortunately for investors, not all analysts have particularly impressive track records at predicting market movements. Even when it comes to one single stock, analyst ratings and price targets can vary widely, leaving investors confused about which analyst's opinion to trust.

Benzinga's Analyst Ratings API is a collection of the highest-quality stock ratings curated by the Benzinga news desk via direct partnerships with major sell-side banks. Benzinga displays overnight ratings changes on a daily basis three hours prior to the U.S. equity market opening. Data specialists at investment dashboard provider Toggle.ai recently uncovered that the analyst insights Benzinga Pro subscribers and Benzinga readers regularly receive can successfully be used as trading indicators to outperform the stock market.

Top Analyst Picks: Fortunately, any Benzinga reader can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. One of the ways traders can sort through Benzinga's extensive database of analyst ratings is by analyst accuracy. Here's a look at the most recent stock picks from each of the five most accurate Wall Street analysts, according to Benzinga Analyst Stock Ratings.

Analyst: Leo Mariani

Analyst Firm: Roth MKM

Roth MKM Ratings Accuracy: 89%

89% Latest Rating: Maintained a Buy rating on Matador Resources Company MTDR and boosted the price target from $66 to $71 on March 28, 2024. This analyst sees around 6% increase in the stock.

On March 26, Matador Resources priced its upsized offering of $900 million of senior notes due 2032.

Analyst: Keith Hughes

Analyst Firm: Truist Securities

Truist Securities Ratings Accuracy: 88%

88% Latest Rating: Maintained a Hold rating on Leggett & Platt, Incorporated LEG and cut the price target from $18 to $16 on March 26, 2024. This analyst sees around 16% downside in the stock.

On Feb. 8, Leggett & Platt reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued FY24 adjusted EPS and revenue guidance below estimates.

Analyst: Zachary Fadem

Analyst Firm: Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo Ratings Accuracy: 88%

88% Latest Rating: Maintained an Overweight rating on O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. ORLY and boosted the price target from $1,200 to $1,300 on March 25, 2024. This analyst sees over 15% upside in the stock.

On Feb. 7, O'Reilly Automotive reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter sales results and issued FY24 EPS guidance below estimates.

Analyst: Philip Gibbs

Analyst Firm: Keybanc

Keybanc Ratings Accuracy: 86%

86% Latest Rating: Maintained an Overweight rating on Worthington Steel, Inc. WS and increased the price target from $31 to $39 on March 26, 2024. This analyst sees around 9% surge in the stock.

On March 21, Worthington Steel reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results.

Analyst: Josh Siegler

Analyst Firm: Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald Ratings Accuracy: 86%

86% Latest Rating: Reiterated an Overweight rating on TeraWulf Inc. WULF with a price target of $4 on March 28, 2024. This analyst sees around 56% upside in the stock.

On March 19, the company reported quarterly losses of 3 cents per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of losses of 2 cents per share.

