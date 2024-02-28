These 3 Energy Stocks With Over 5% Dividend Yields Are Recommended By Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Loading... Loading...

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Benzinga readers can review the latest analyst takes on their favorite stocks by visiting our Analyst Stock Ratings page.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the energy sector.

Vitesse Energy, Inc. VTS

Dividend Yield: 8.96%

8.96% Alliance Global Partners analyst Jeff Grampp initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $27 on Nov. 16, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

Roth MKM analyst John White initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $30.5 on Oct. 16, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

Recent News: On Feb. 26, Vitesse Energy posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings.

Kinetik Holdings Inc. KNTK

Dividend Yield: 9.05%

9.05% Goldman Sachs analyst John Mackay reinstated a Buy rating with a price target of $39 on Oct. 6, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

Mizuho analyst Gabriel Moreen maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $37 to $39 on July 21, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

Recent News: Kinetik said it will host its fourth quarter 2023 results conference call on Feb. 29, 2024.

Nordic American Tankers Limited NAT

Dividend Yield: 5.88%

5.88% B. Riley Securities analyst Liam Burke maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $5.5 to $6 on Aug. 29, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

Jefferies analyst Omar Nokta reiterated a Buy rating with a price target of $5 on May 22, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

Recent News: On Nov. 29, Nordic American Tankers posted downbeat quarterly results.

