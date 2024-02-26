Loading... Loading...

A Reddit user recently expressed concerns about whether Elon Musk‘s negative comments on Gemini AI could hurt Alphabet‘s GOOG GOOGL stock price.

The user, who goes by u/hrm015 and owns Alphabet shares, asked fellow redditors whether the situation was a genuine risk or merely a “nothing burger.”

Alphabet’s prowess: POWRAXE swiftly responded to the thread on r/stocks. The verdict? “You’re fine,” the user said.

Alphabet’s prowess across various sectors, including AI, is undeniable. The user also pointed out Google’s ownership of valuable data sources like YouTube, Gmail, Google Maps, and Android. Musk, the user added, should focus on his own ventures.

Capitalize on AI: Jpaynesae1991 chimed in, stressing the importance of considering which companies are most likely to profit from AI. Expressing confidence in Google’s ability to capitalize on AI, the user dismissed worries, highlighting Google’s high probability of making money in the AI landscape.

The Tweet is a ‘nothing burger’: Aaco0638 joined the discussion, deeming the situation a “nothing burger.” The user underlined Gemini’s significance in AI for business-to-business services, citing Gemini 1.5 Pro’s breakthrough with the largest context model. According to Aaco0638, Gemini’s real-world applications and integration into Android OS position Google ahead in the AI race.

As the Reddit conversation unfolds, the consensus appears to lean towards dismissing Musk’s comments as a minimal threat to Alphabet’s stock. Users highlight Google’s robust presence and advancements in the AI sector.

Musk has gotten in trouble for influencing stocks with his social media posts before. Recall his post about the Twitter deal being on hold, or the one where he allegedly ramped up Tesla's share price by discussing a buyout publicly.

