Capital One Explores Potential Acquisition Of Discover In Strategic Credit Card Boost

Capital One Financial Corp COF is reportedly exploring the possibility of acquiring Discover Financial Services DFS, signaling a strategic move to strengthen its credit card offerings.

Deliberations Are On, Discover Stock Is A Good Asset

Virginia-based Capital One has engaged advisers to evaluate a potential deal with Discover, a credit-card lender headquartered in Illinois. While the deliberations are ongoing, there’s no assurance that they will result in a finalized agreement, Bloomberg reported.

Discover’s shares have experienced a 1.7% decline this year, valuing the company at approximately $27.6 billion. In contrast, Capital One boasts a market capitalization of $52.2 billion.

According to Benzinga data, Discovery Financial stock is currently rated well on both technical and financial parameters, making it a potentially attractive asset for an investor.

Capital One Sees Value In Acquisition Despite Hurdles

Discover’s fourth-quarter earnings plummeted by 62%, as the company contended with issues related to lapses in compliance and risk management, which also resulted in the resignation of its CEO last year, according to Bloomberg Despite these hurdles, Capital One sees potential value in the acquisition, aiming to bolster its credit-card offerings.

Deliberations continue, and representatives for both Capital One and Discover have not yet commented on the matter.

Notably, Capital One’s last major acquisition occurred over a decade ago when it acquired ING Group’s U.S. online bank in 2012 for over $9 billion in cash and stock.

As the financial landscape evolves, this potential acquisition could reshape the credit-card industry and position Capital One for increased market influence.

Discover, led by its incoming CEO Michael G. Rhodes, is set to present at the UBS Financial Services Conference on Feb. 26, providing a platform for further insights into its strategic direction.

Photo: Shutterstock