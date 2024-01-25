Trading Strategies For Tesla Stock Post Q3 Earnings Miss

Loading... Loading...

Tesla, Inc TSLA was plunging about 13% lower Thursday after printing a fourth-quarter earnings miss, which Benzinga pointed out on Wednesday was a likely scenario due to a bear flag that had developed on the stock’s chart.

The EV giant reported fourth-quarter earnings per share of 71 cents on revenues of $25.17 billion, which missed a Street consensus estimate of earnings per share of 74 cents on revenues of $25.62 billion.

Traders and investors who played Tesla’s move to the downside by taking a position in the AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF SARK were enjoying about a 0.9% return on Thursday.

SARK is an actively managed ETF aiming to inversely track the daily performance of Cathie Wood-led ARK Innovation ETF ARKK, the latter which holds a 7.77% weighting of Tesla.

The Tesla Chart: Tesla was breaking down from a bear flag on Thursday on higher-than-average volume, which indicates the pattern was recognized. The measured move of the flag is about 21%, which suggests Tesla could fall toward the $171 level over the next short-term period.

The drop also confirmed the downtrend remains intact and the Jan. 22 high of $217.80 will serve as the most recent lower high within the formation. Eventually, Tesla will rebound at least temporarily to print at least another lower high.

Bullish traders want to see Tesla eventually form a bullish reversal candlestick, such as a doji or hammer candlestick, to indicate the local bottom has occurred and a bounce is on the horizon. An impending bounce is likely to be followed by decreasing bearish volume.

Bearish traders want to see the stock close Thursday’s trading session near the low-of-day, which could indicate selling will continue on Friday. If that happens, Thursday’s candlestick will be a bearish kicker candlestick, which could be followed by a second gap lower.

Tesla has resistance above at $190.41 and at $200.51 and support below at $177.59 and at $166.71.

