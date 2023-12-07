Top 2 Real Estate Stocks You'll Regret Missing This Quarter

Loading... Loading...

The most oversold stocks in the real estate sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock's strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock's price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here’s the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Trinity Place Holdings Inc. TPHS

The company’s stock fell around 18% over the past five days and has a 52-week low of $0.1572 .

RSI Value: 26.17

26.17 TPHS Price Action: Shares of Trinity Place fell 0.1% to close at $0.1596 on Wednesday.

Alset Inc. AEI

The company’s stock fell more than 16% over the past month. It has a 52-week low of $1.06.

RSI Value: 26.53

26.53 AEI Price Action: Shares of Alset fell 6.1% to close at $1.07 on Wednesday.

Read More: Cramer's Top Auto Pick After 'Very Big Spike': 'By Far The Best Of The Group'