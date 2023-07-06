CURO Group And 2 Other Stocks Under $3 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

The Dow Jones closed lower by over 100 points on Wednesday. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

CURO Group Holdings

The Trade: CURO Group Holdings Corp. CURO CEO Douglas Clark acquired a total 20,000 shares an average price of $1.39. To acquire these shares, it cost around $27,844.

CEO Douglas Clark acquired a total 20,000 shares an average price of $1.39. To acquire these shares, it cost around $27,844. What’s Happening: Stephens & Co. recently reiterated CURO Group Holdings with an Equal-Weight and maintained a $3 price target.

Stephens & Co. recently reiterated CURO Group Holdings with an Equal-Weight and maintained a $3 price target. What CURO Group Holdings Does: CURO Group Holdings Corp is a consumer finance company serving a full spectrum of non-prime, near-prime and prime consumers in portions of the U.S. and Canada.

HOOKIPA Pharma

The Trade: HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. HOOK CEO Jorn Aldag acquired a total of 5,000 shares at an average price of $0.89. The insider spent around $4,456.

: CEO Jorn Aldag acquired a total of 5,000 shares at an average price of $0.89. The insider spent around $4,456. What’s Happening : RBC Capital recently reiterated HOOKIPA Pharma with an Outperform and maintained a $7 price target.

: RBC Capital recently reiterated HOOKIPA Pharma with an Outperform and maintained a $7 price target. What HOOKIPA Pharma Does: HOOKIPA Pharma Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing a class of immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform that is designed to reprogram the body's immune system.

Phio Pharmaceuticals

The Trade: Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. PHIO President and CEO Robert Bitterman acquired a total of 2,000 shares at an average price of $2.86. To acquire these shares, it cost around $5,720.

: President and CEO Robert Bitterman acquired a total of 2,000 shares at an average price of $2.86. To acquire these shares, it cost around $5,720. What’s Happening : Phio Pharmaceuticals recently announced a $4 million concurrent registered direct offering and private placement priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.

: Phio Pharmaceuticals recently announced a $4 million concurrent registered direct offering and private placement priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. What Phio Pharmaceuticals Does: Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp is a US-based biotechnology company. It is principally engaged in developing immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary self-delivering RNAi platform and Samcyprone, a topical immunomodulator, which addresses significant unmet medical needs.

