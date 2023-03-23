Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Say Buy These 3 Energy Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Benzinga readers can review the latest analyst takes on their favorite stocks by visiting our Analyst Stock Ratings page. Traders can sort through Benzinga's extensive database of analyst ratings, including by analyst accuracy. Here's a look at the most recent high-yield dividend stock ratings from the most accurate Wall Street analysts, according to Benzinga's Analyst Stock Ratings.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the energy sector.

APA Corporation APA

Dividend Yield: 3%

3% Raymond James analyst John Freeman maintained a Strong Buy rating and cut the price target from $68 to $61 on Jan. 26, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

analyst John Freeman maintained a Strong Buy rating and cut the price target from $68 to $61 on Jan. 26, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%. Wells Fargo analyst Roger Read initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and a price target of $52 on Jan. 25, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

analyst Roger Read initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and a price target of $52 on Jan. 25, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%. Recent News: The company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.

Murphy Oil Corporation MUR

Dividend Yield: 3.04%

3.04% Mizuho analyst Nitin Kumar assumed coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and cut the price target from $53 to $51 on Jan. 10, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

analyst Nitin Kumar assumed coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and cut the price target from $53 to $51 on Jan. 10, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%. JP Morgan analyst Arun Jayaram upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight with a price target of $56 on Dec. 5, 2022. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

analyst Arun Jayaram upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight with a price target of $56 on Dec. 5, 2022. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%. Recent News: Murphy Oil posted weaker-than-expected earnings for the latest quarter.

EOG Resources, Inc. EOG

Dividend Yield: 3.04%

JP Morgan analyst Arun Jayaram maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $156 to $153 on Jan. 27, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

analyst Arun Jayaram maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $156 to $153 on Jan. 27, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%. Raymond James analyst John Freeman maintained a Strong Buy rating and boosted the price target from $155 to $171 on Nov. 28, 2022. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

analyst John Freeman maintained a Strong Buy rating and boosted the price target from $155 to $171 on Nov. 28, 2022. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%. Recent News: EOG Resources reported mixed Q4 financial results.

