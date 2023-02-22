Top 4 Defensive Stocks That May Rocket Higher In February

The most oversold stocks in the consumer staples sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock's strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock's price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30.

Here’s the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Vintage Wine Estates Inc VWE

Vintage Wine Estates recently announced plans to restate its Q1 financial statements due to the misclassification and accounting for certain assets. The company’s stock has a 52-week low of $1.52 .

RSI Value: 27.65

27.65 VWE Price Action: Shares of Vintage Wine Estates fell 8.7% to close at $1.57 on Tuesday and lost 1.3% in today’s pre-market trading.

Real Good Food Company Inc RGF

Real Good Foods, last month, announced the launch of New Enchiladas in Sam's Club nationwide. The company’s stock has a 52-week low of $4.15.

RSI Value: 29.43

29.43 RGF Price Action: Shares of Real Good Food fell 6.3% to close at $4.30 on Tuesday and lost 7% in today’s pre-market trading.

Jupiter Wellness Inc JUPW

Jupiter Wellness filed prospectus relating to sale or other disposition from time to time by selling shareholders of up to 8.6 million common shares. The company’s stock has a 52-week low of $0.48.

RSI Value: 26.73

26.73 JUPW Price Action: Shares of Jupiter Wellness fell 0.1% to close at $0.52 on Tuesday and lost 4.8% in today’s pre-market trading.

Westrock Coffee Co WEST

Westrock Coffee announced development of new distribution center in Conway, Arkansas. The company’s 52-week low is $ 9.34.

RSI Value: 24.30

24.30 WEST Price Action: Shares of Westrock Coffee fell 4.2% to close at $11.23 on Tuesday and lost 2.1% in pre-market trading.

Read More: Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Say Buy These 3 Energy Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields