Insiders Buying Applied Digital And 2 Other Penny Stocks

The Dow Jones dropped by over 200 points on Wednesday. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Vicarious Surgical

Director Philip Liang bought a total of 26,811 shares at an average price of $3.05. To acquire these shares, it cost around $81.77 thousand. What’s Happening: The company, during November, posted downbeat quarterly earnings.

The company, during November, posted downbeat quarterly earnings. What Vicarious Surgical Does: Vicarious Surgical Inc designs a surgical robot that enables surgeons to perform minimally invasive surgery with 3D visualization and accurate control.

AmeriServ Financial

: President & CEO ASRV & Bank Jeffrey Stopko acquired a total 1,884 shares at an average price of $4.05. The insider spent around $7.63 thousand to buy those shares. What’s Happening : The company recently posted a decline in quarterly earnings.

: The company recently posted a decline in quarterly earnings. What AmeriServ Financial Does: AmeriServ Financial Inc is a bank holding company. The company and its subsidiaries derive substantially all of their income from banking, bank-related services, and trust-related services.

Applied Digital

: CEO, Chairman Wes Cummins acquired a total of 25,000 shares at an average price of $3.31. To acquire these shares, it cost around $82.75 thousand. What’s Happening : Applied Blockchain recently posted upbeat Q2 results.

: Applied Blockchain recently posted upbeat Q2 results. What Applied Digital Does: Applied Digital Corp designs, develops and operates next-generation datacenters across North America to provide digital infrastructure solutions to the rapidly growing high performance computing industry.

