Spotify Stock Gaps Up Above This Key Indicator: What's Going On?

News that Spotify Technology S.A. SPOT will reduce its workforce by 6% gave institutions a reason to gap up about 4.5% on Monday to regain the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) as support.

The 200-day SMA is a heavy level of both support (when a stock is falling), and a strong area of resistance (when a stock is rising). It’s rare that a stock will fall below or rise above the 200-day on the first attempt during regular trading hours, which means the algorithms will sometimes gap a stock above or below the level in the aftermarket or premarket.

With several big-tech players announcing layoffs, traders are now bullish with the hope that these companies will be able to reduce enough spending to continue showing growth.

Spotify employed about 9,800 people as of the end of the third quarter. A 6% workforce layoff means about 590 employees will lose their jobs.

Although Spotify is likely to retrace to at least backtest the 200-day SMA as support over the coming days, the stock is trading in a strong uptrend on the daily chart.

The Spotify Chart: The Stockholm-based company has been trading in an uptrend since Dec. 20, when the stock printed a bullish double-bottom pattern near $72. Spotify’s most recent higher low was formed on Jan. 12 at $88.41 and the most recent confirmed higher high was printed at the $93.28 mark the day prior.