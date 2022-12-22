Why This Tesla Options Trader Sees EV Stock Rallying 20% By February Expiration

Tesla, Inc. TSLA was unable to hold on some early gains and recorded losses for the fourth straight session on Wednesday.

On CNBC’s "Options Action," Dan Nathan of Risk Reversal said Tesla traded at 1.3x average daily volume on Wednesday.

There was a seller of 12,500 of the January 166.7-calls at an average price of $3.05 per contract, Nathan mentioned. He used some of the proceeds to buy 12,500 of the February 160-calls at an average price of $8.35 per contract.

The trader expects Tesla’s stock to rally at least 20% by February expiration.

TSLA Price Action: Tesla shares were trading down 5.82% at $129.56 Thursday morning.

