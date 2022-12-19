Tesla Continues To Break Down From This Bearish Pattern, Here's Why A Bounce Is On The Horizon

Tesla, Inc TSLA was sliding about 2.5% on Monday, in a continued breakdown from a bear flag pattern, which Benzinga called out on Dec. 9.

The electric vehicle (EV) giant may soon receive renewed attention from its CEO Elon Musk, who on Sunday polled millions of his followers on Twitter to ask if he should “step down” as the CEO of the social media company, which he acquired in October.

Musk has sold billions worth of Tesla stock to fund his purchase of Twitter, adding downwards pressure to the former. Traders and investors have also worried Musk’s preoccupation with Twitter could be bad for Tesla, with his attention divided between Tesla and the additional company.

Like many tech stocks, Tesla performed poorly this year, plunging about 60% from the Jan. 3 opening price of $382.58 to trade near the $146 level. Growth stocks have been negatively impacted by soaring inflation and steeply rising interest rates, which caused consumers to tighten their spending.

The Tesla Chart: When Tesla broke down from its bear flag on Dec. 12, the measured move was about 14%, which suggested Tesla could call to $154. Tesla completed the measured move on Dec. 15, where the stock rebounded briefly before declining further in a downtrend.