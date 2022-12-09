The SPDR S&P 500 SPY was spiking higher in the premarket on Friday before the U.S. Labor Department released producer price index (PPI) data, causing the ETF to open down about 0.3%.

PPI data for the month of November came in at 7.4% year-over year, down from 8% in October but slightly above economist estimates.

Despite the higher-than-expected number, Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer for Independent Advisor Alliance, believes the Federal Reserve will reduce its rate hike from 0.75% to 0.5% when it meets next week.

Fed chair Jerome Powell suggested the central bank could begin easing back on its interest rate hikes during his speech at the Brookings Institution on Nov. 30. Consumer price index data, set to be released on Dec. 13, will be the last data point the Fed receives about inflation before making its Dec. 14 decision.

When Powell signaled the fed may begin to shift its policy, the S&P 500 reacted bullishly, rallying over 3% and closing the trading day above the 200-day simple moving average. Despite PPI data suggesting Powell may have the data needed to follow through on pulling back, the S&P 500 behaved mostly neutral, unable to gain momentum to the upside.

The SPY Chart: After the SPY temporarily regained support at the 200-day SMA, the ETF closed the subsequent two trading days above the level before falling under it, which created a bull trap. On Tuesday, momentum to the downside caused the SPY to break down bearishly from a rising wedge pattern, which also negated the ETF’s uptrend.