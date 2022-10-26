ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
How to Invest in Jewelry
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Future of Crypto
Cannabis
Cannabis Conference
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

With Twitter Deal In Motion, Stock Closes At Highest Level Since Proposal

by Priya Nigam, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 26, 2022 8:40 AM | 1 min read
With Twitter Deal In Motion, Stock Closes At Highest Level Since Proposal

On CNBC's "Options Action," Michael Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that Twitter Inc. TWTR traded at 1.4 times its average daily call volume on Tuesday. Traders expect the deal to close by the end of the week, he added.

Check out other stocks making moves in the premarket.

There were buyers of 41,000 of the October 28 weekly 54 calls at an average price of 13 cents per contract, Khouw mentioned. “Please do not pay more than 20 cents for these 54 strike calls,” he recommended.

TWTR Price Action: Shares of Twitter rose by 2.41% to close at $52.78 on Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: CNBCMichael KhouwOptimize AdvisorsLong IdeasSocial MediaMediaTrading IdeasGeneral