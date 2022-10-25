ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
How to Invest in Jewelry
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Future of Crypto
Cannabis
Cannabis Conference
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Cathie Wood Loads Up Another $2.3M In Tesla Stock As Elon Musk Company's Shares Fall Further

by Bhavik Nair, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 25, 2022 12:09 AM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Wood bought Tesla shares valued at over $2.28 million based on Monday’s closing price.
  • Tesla is supply constrained at current price points, and a $30,000 vehicle could expand demand ten-fold, ARK has stated.
Cathie Wood Loads Up Another $2.3M In Tesla Stock As Elon Musk Company's Shares Fall Further

Cathie Wood-led ARK Investment Management bought more Tesla Inc TSLA shares — valued at over $2.28 million based on Monday’s closing price through the company’s ARK Autonomous Tech. & Robotics ETF ARKQ.

Tesla is the top holding of the fund with a weight of 9.94% valued at over $89 million. This is the second time Wood has purchased Tesla shares this month as the EV maker's shares continue to fall, down 7.9% in five sessions and about 23.5% in a month.

ARK loaded up over 66,000 shares of the EV maker at an estimated valuation of over $13 million on Oct. 20 via the company’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK, when the Elon Musk-led company's shares slumped 6.6% to close at $207.28 after its revenue came in lower than Wall Street expectations.

Also Read: Investing For Beginners

Case For Tesla: Ark has made a strong case for Tesla, stating in its newsletter that fears of declining demand for its vehicles are misplaced.

“If anything, Tesla is supply-constrained at current price points, and a $30,000 vehicle could expand demand ten-fold. We would not be surprised if Tesla’s next-generation vehicle is the cyber robotaxi,” said Sam Korus, Director of Research, Autonomous Technology & Robotics at ARK.

Korus also explained how the addressable market of Tesla will expand. “Last week, during its third-quarter earnings call, Elon Musk noted that Tesla is developing a vehicle that will sell at roughly half the price of the Model 3 and Model Y. While vehicles at price-points above $60,000 address ~5% of the total US car market, the addressable market expands to 50% at ~$30,000, as shown below,” Korus said.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed 1.5% lower at $211.25 on Monday and fell another 1.16% in the after-hours session.

Read Next: Cathie Wood's Funds Deliver Mixed Q3 Results: Ark Founder's Shares Take On Zoom, Roku, Teladoc And Blockchain

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: ARK Investment ManagementCathie Woodelectric vehiclesEVsLong IdeasNewsSector ETFsBroad U.S. Equity ETFsTechTrading IdeasETFs