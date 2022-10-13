BitNile And 2 Other Stocks Under $1 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

US gold futures traded lower this morning on Thursday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.3

Tecogen

The Trade: Tecogen Inc. TGEN Director John Hatsopoulos bought a total of 10,000 shares at an average price of $0.96. To acquire these shares, it cost around $9.6 thousand.

What's Happening: Tecogen recently received 250 kW microgrid system order for Connecticut High School.

What Tecogen Does: Tecogen Inc designs, manufactures and markets cogeneration products including Natural gas engine-driven combined heat and power, Air conditioning systems, and Water heaters for residential, commercial, recreational and industrial use.

Emmaus Life Sciences

The Trade : Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. EMMA Chairman and CEO Yutaka Niihara acquired a total of 185,000 shares at an average price of $0.11. The insider spent around $20.37 thousand to buy those shares.

What's Happening : Emmaus Life Sciences recently announced collaboration with Kier (Junior) Spates to share personal experience with sickle cell disease and Endari®.

What Emmaus Life Sciences Does: Emmaus Life Sciences Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new treatments and therapies primarily for rare and orphan diseases.

Investor Fear Increases As Nasdaq Drops Over 100 Points

BitNile Holdings