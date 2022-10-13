BitNile And 2 Other Stocks Under $1 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

US gold futures traded lower this morning on Thursday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.
When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.3
Tecogen
- The Trade: Tecogen Inc. TGEN Director John Hatsopoulos bought a total of 10,000 shares at an average price of $0.96. To acquire these shares, it cost around $9.6 thousand.
- What’s Happening: Tecogen recently received 250 kW microgrid system order for Connecticut High School.
- What Tecogen Does: Tecogen Inc designs, manufactures and markets cogeneration products including Natural gas engine-driven combined heat and power, Air conditioning systems, and Water heaters for residential, commercial, recreational and industrial use.
Emmaus Life Sciences
- The Trade: Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. EMMA Chairman and CEO Yutaka Niihara acquired a total of 185,000 shares at an average price of $0.11. The insider spent around $20.37 thousand to buy those shares.
- What’s Happening: Emmaus Life Sciences recently announced collaboration with Kier (Junior) Spates to share personal experience with sickle cell disease and Endari®.
- What Emmaus Life Sciences Does: Emmaus Life Sciences Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new treatments and therapies primarily for rare and orphan diseases.
BitNile Holdings
- The Trade: BitNile Holdings, Inc. NILE Executive Chairman Milton C. Ault III acquired a total of 581,267 shares at an average price of $0.19. To acquire these shares, it cost around $108.15 thousand.
- What’s Happening: BitNile announced plans to launch innovative bitcoin marketplace platform intended to reimagine cryptocurrency transactions.
- What BitNile Holdings Does: BitNile Holdings Inc is a diversified holding company owning subsidiaries engaged in commercial and defence solutions, commercial lending, and data centre operations in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally.
