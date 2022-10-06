ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Why Bank Of America Stock Options Suggest Upside After Q3 Earnings

by Priya Nigam, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 6, 2022 8:50 AM | 1 min read

On CNBC's "Options Action," Brian Stutland of Equity Armor Investments said that Bank of America Corp BAC traded at 1.4 times its average daily call volume on Wednesday.

Check out other stocks making moves in the premarket.

There was a buyer of 10,000 of the October 32-calls at an average price of 99 cents per contract, Stutland mentioned. The trader expects Bank of America’s stock to rise by at least 3.5% and trade above $33 by October expiration, he added.

“These calls expire just after Bank of America’s earnings on October 17,” Stutland mentioned. “Certainly this has been a weighted play to the upside. Traders out there, rather than buying stock, what is interesting is people have been using calls to play to the upside,” he stated.

BAC Price Action: Shares of Bank of America declined by 1.42% to close at $31.92 on Wednesday.

Photo via Shutterstock. 

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Brian StutlandCNBCEquity Armor InvestmentsLong IdeasOptionsMarketsMediaTrading Ideas