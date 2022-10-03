ñol

ExxonMobil And Biotech: How To Play A Declining Market

by Priya Nigam, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 3, 2022 8:50 AM | 1 min read

On CNBC’s “The Final Call,” Carter Worth said he liked biotech. He named SPDR S&P Biotech ETF XBI hit a low on May 11 but “the S&P hasn’t bottomed yet.” “It’s up 32% since then,” he added.

Scott Nations said, “I want to use options to make money while defending my risk even if ExxonMobil Corp. XOM goes nowhere at all.”

Mike Khouw said that he liked call spread risk reversals in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF. “For those of you who are thinking of trying to catch those falling knives, calls are a better way to play it.”

