Why Nike Stock Could Climb More Than 5% After Earnings Release

Nike Inc NKE is scheduled to report earnings after the bell on Thursday.

On CNBC's "Options Action," Brian Stutland of Equity Armor Investments said traders are pricing in a move of more than 7% in Nike’s stock after the earnings release, which is higher than the average of just over 5% in the past eight quarters.

There were buyers of the September 30 quarterly 102 calls at $2.30 per contract, Stutland stated. Traders expect Nike’s shares to gain at least 5% by the end of this week, he added.

NKE Price Action: Shares of Nike were down 2.66% at $96.07 Thursday morning.

Photo via Shutterstock.