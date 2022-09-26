Adobe And 2 Other Stock Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed lower on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Allakos

The Trade: Allakos Inc. ALLK Director Edward Paul Walker acquired a total of 3,984,000 shares an average price of $5.02. To acquire these shares, it cost around $20 million.

Director Edward Paul Walker acquired a total of 3,984,000 shares an average price of $5.02. To acquire these shares, it cost around $20 million. What’s Happening: Alllakos recently priced an underwritten offering of roughly 29.88 million shares of common stock at $5.02 per share.

Alllakos recently priced an underwritten offering of roughly 29.88 million shares of common stock at $5.02 per share. What Allakos Does: Allakos Inc is a clinical-stage company developing therapeutic antibodies that selectively target immunomodulatory receptors present on the surface of immune effector cells involved in allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases.

Medpace Holdings

The Trade: Medpace Holdings, Inc. MEDP CEO August J Troendle acquired a total of 57,426 shares at an average price of $154.59. To acquire these shares, it cost around $8.88 million.

CEO August J Troendle acquired a total of 57,426 shares at an average price of $154.59. To acquire these shares, it cost around $8.88 million. What’s Happening: The company’s stock dropped around 8% over the past month.

The company’s stock dropped around 8% over the past month. What Medpace Holdings Does: Medpace Holdings Inc is a clinical contract research organization. It is engaged in scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries.

