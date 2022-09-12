On CNBC's "The Final Call," Carter Worth said he wants to buy utilities and energy. He named Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund XLU and Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund XLE.

Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that he likes both these picks. “You can either use call spread risk reversals or just call spreads to make these bets,” he added.

XLU, XLE Price Action: The Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund gained 0.4% to settle at $77.38 on Friday, while the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund added 2.49% to close at $80.60.