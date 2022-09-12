ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

The Final Call: Utilities And Energy ETFs

by Priya Nigam, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 12, 2022 8:30 AM | 1 min read
The Final Call: Utilities And Energy ETFs

On CNBC's "The Final Call," Carter Worth said he wants to buy utilities and energy. He named Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund XLU and Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund XLE.

Check out other stocks making moves in the premarket.

Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that he likes both these picks. “You can either use call spread risk reversals or just call spreads to make these bets,” he added.

XLU, XLE Price Action: The Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund gained 0.4% to settle at $77.38 on Friday, while the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund added 2.49% to close at $80.60.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Carter WorthCNBCMike KhouwOptimize AdvisorsLong IdeasOptionsMarketsMediaTrading Ideas