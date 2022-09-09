ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Why Snap Options Trades Suggest More Runway Ahead

by Priya Nigam, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 9, 2022 8:30 AM | 1 min read
Why Snap Options Trades Suggest More Runway Ahead

Shares of Snap Inc SNAP have added around 16% over the last two days.

On CNBC's "Options Action," Michael Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that Snap was the sixth most active single stock option on Thursday. “We saw calls outpacing puts,” he added.

Check out other stocks making moves in the premarket.

There was an institutional buyer of 5,000 of the November weekly 12 calls at an average price of $2.10 per contract, Khouw mentioned. The trader expects shares of Snap to rise by at least 13% by November, he added.

SNAP Price Action: Shares of Snap gained 9.34% to settle at $12.53 on Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: CNBCMichael KhouwOptimize AdvisorsLong IdeasOptionsMarketsMediaTrading Ideas