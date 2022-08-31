Tesla, Inc TSLA was trading slightly lower on Wednesday after a big bearish day on Tuesday caused the stock to close down 3.5% off the open.

The sharp decline was in reaction to a bearish head-and-shoulder pattern on the daily chart, which Benzinga pointed out following the stock’s 3-1 split on Aug. 25.

A head-and-shoulder pattern can be either a powerful reversal indicator when found at the top of an uptrend or a continuation pattern found in an downtrend.

The pattern is formed when a security forms a rounded or V-shaped arc and then declines (right shoulder) followed by a second steeper arc and accompanying downturn (head) and then by a third arc and decline that is shallower than the second (left shoulder).

The head-and-shoulder pattern has a neckline that is drawn using a straight ascending, descending or horizontal trendline across the peaks in the pattern.

When the security breaks down through the neckline on higher-than-average volume, it indicates the pattern was recognized and a sharp decline may follow.

Aggressive bearish traders may choose to enter a security in a head-and-shoulders pattern on the rise following the third arc, with a stop above the highest price in the arc. More conservative traders may wait to enter a position on a break down from the neckline.

Bullish traders may wait to enter into a position if the security climbs above the highest price within the second arc, which negates the bearish head-and-shoulders pattern and indicates an accelerated move to the upside may follow.

The Tesla Chart: The measured move of Tesla’s head-and-shoulder pattern is 10%, which suggests the stock could drop toward $255, which indicates that Tesla hascompleted about 3% of the measured move. If Tesla completes the entire move, it will likely occur over a longer period of time as the stock continues lower in its downtrend.

The break down from the neckline of the head-and-shoulder pattern confirmed Tesla is trading in a downtrend. The most recent lower high within the trend was printed on Aug. 24 at $303.65 and the most recent lower low was formed at the $286.30 on Aug. 22.

Traders can watch for Tesla to print a reversal candlestick, such as a doji or hammer candlestick, over the next few days to suggest the next lower low is in and a bounce to the upside could be in the cards.

On Wednesday, Tesla was printing an inside bar pattern on the daily chart, with all of Wednesday’s price action taking place within Tuesday’s trading range.

The pattern leans bearish because Tesla was trading lower before forming the inside bar, but traders can watch for a break up or down from the mother bar on higher-than-average volume to indicate the pattern was recognized.

If Tesla breaks bearishly from the inside bar pattern, the 50-day simple moving average is trending slightly below the stock and may act as temporary support. Tesla’s eight-day exponential moving average (EMA) crossed below the 21-day EMA, which is bearish, and the two EMAs may continue to guide the stock lower.

Tesla has resistance above at $285.83 and $300.90 and support below at $271.71 and $254.98.

Photo courtesy of Tesla.