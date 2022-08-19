$3.9 Million Bet On This Technology Stock? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed slightly higher on Thursday, there were a few notable insider trades.
When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.
Certara
- The Trade: Certara, Inc. CERT CFO Michael Andrew Schemick acquired a total of 25,000 shares at an average price of $16.64. To acquire these shares, it cost around $416 thousand.
- What’s Happening: Certara recently announced a secondary offering of 7 million shares of common stock..
- What Certara Does: Certara Inc accelerate medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform traditional drug discovery and development.
Rubicon Technologies
- The Trade: Rubicon Technologies, Inc. RBT 10% owner Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a total 381,781 shares at an average price of $10.15. To acquire these shares, it cost around $3.88 million.
- What’s Happening: Rubicon Technologies recently started trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
- What Rubicon Technologies Does: Rubicon Technologies, based in Lexington, Kentucky, provides cloud-based waste and recycling solutions for businesses and governments worldwide.
Texas Capital Bancshares
- The Trade: Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. TCBI Director Robert Stallings bought a total of 19,000 shares at an average price of $64.79. To acquire these shares, it cost around $1.23 million.
- What’s Happening: The company, last month, posted downbeat quarterly earnings.
- What Texas Capital Bancshares Does: Texas Capital Bancshares Inc is a secured lender, with the majority of the loans held for investment, excluding mortgage finance loans and other national lines of business.
