What Options Activity Reveals About Walmart As Q2 Earnings Are Released

by Priya Nigam, Benzinga Staff Writer
August 16, 2022 8:13 AM | 1 min read
Walmart Inc WMT reported its second-quarter earnings on Tuesday.

On CNBC's "Options Action," Michael Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that Walmart traded more than 3 times its average daily options volume on Monday. The options market is implying a move of 4.4% by the end of the week, he added.

There were buyers of 20,000 of the August weekly 140-calls at an average price of 77 cents per contract, Khouw mentioned. Traders see Walmart trading higher out of earnings and into the weekend.

WMT Price Action: Shares of Walmart gained 4.28% to $138.28 during Tuesday's premarket session.

Posted In: CNBCMichael KhouwOptimize AdvisorsLong IdeasOptionsMarketsMediaTrading Ideas