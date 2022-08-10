As Donald Trump's Legal Woes Ramp Higher, Truth Social SPAC Digital World Slumps: What's Next?

The Donald Trump-linked Digital World Acquisition Corp DWAC stock has quieted as the former president's legal woes have ramped up.
Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida, may soon be dubbed Marred-by-Legal following a report the estate was searched by FBI agents.
The search, which was reportedly about Trump’s handling of official White House records, is the latest fiasco for the former president, who has been wrapped up in numerous scandals and legal troubles, especially since his election in 2016.
Trump is also under investigation for his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol building, and he has been banned from various social media apps such as Twitter Inc TWTR and Meta Platform Inc.’s META Facebook site. In response, Trump Media & Technology group created an alternative social media site, Truth Social, and went public via a merger with Digital World.
Initially, Digital Worlds’ stock went parabolic on the merger news, soaring over 1,286% between Oct. 21 and Oct. 22, 2021. Although Digital World has since received short periods of bullish price action, the stock has slowly declined and, like the Truth Social app, has never enjoyed any long periods of even mild popularity.
Despite the recent uptick in Trump-based news reports, interest in Digital World continues to slump. At press time, only about 250,000 shares of the stock had exchanged hands compared to the 10-day average of 595,710. For comparison, Twitter’s 10-day average volume measures in at more than 10 million.
Want direct analysis? Find me in the BZ Pro lounge! Click here for a free trial.
The Digital World Chart: Digital World has been stuck in a small sideways trading pattern since July 15 between $29.61 and $33.32. The daily trading range has been tightening since Aug. 3 on lower-than-average volume, which indicates there is currently little interest in the stock.
- Lower-than-average is often followed by a sharp increase in volume, however, which could help to break the stock up or down from the horizontal range. The price action is taking place under a descending trendline, which indicates that a break up from the area could signal an eventual break up over the $33 mark.
- Digital World is trading below the eight-day and 21-day exponential averages (EMAs), with the eight-day EMA trending below the 21-day, both of which are bearish indicators. The stock is also trading below the 50-day simple moving average, which indicates longer-term sentiment is bearish.
- Digital World has resistance above at $33.32 and $36.40 and support below at $29.61 and $27.48.
Photo: Shutterstock
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.