Bank Of America's Premarket Movement: What To Watch For As The Stock Trades In This Pattern

Bank of America Corp. BAC was trading slightly higher in the premarket on Wednesday after a slightly bullish day on Tuesday caused the stock to close 1.28% higher.

The stock has recently been trading in an ascending channel pattern on the daily chart, making lower lows and lower highs between two parallel trendlines. The pattern is bullish for the short term but can be bearish down the road.

For bullish traders, the "trend is your friend" (until it's not) and the stock is likely to continue upwards. Aggressive traders may decide to buy the stock at the lower trendline and exit the trade at the upper trendline.

Bearish traders will want to watch for a breakdown from the lower ascending trendline, on high volume, for an entry. When a stock breaks down from an ascending channel, it's a powerful reversal signal and indicates a steep downtrend may be in the cards.

The Bank of America Chart: Bank of America reacted bullishly on Tuesday, when the stock tested the lower ascending trendline of the ascending channel and bounced. The bounce up from the trendline caused Bank of America to print a hammer candlestick, which indicates higher prices are likely to come again on Wednesday.