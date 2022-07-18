CNBC's Final Call': Go Long These Sectors, And Short This Asset

On CNBC's "The Final Call," Carter Worth recommended to go long on housing.

Tony Zhang said he was “seeking strength in health care” and recommended Johnson & Johnson JNJ. Shares of Johnson & Johnson rose by 1.45% to close at $178.23 on Friday.

Michael Khouw said, “I think the dollar is overdone.” He advised to make a bearish bet on Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund UUP with put spreads. The U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) climbed above 107 in early July, hitting the highest since 2002, and hovering around this level on Friday.