Cramer Says This Is 'Such An Inexpensive Stock'

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Crescent Point Energy Corp CPG is an expensive stock, and with Devon Energy Corporation DVN now losing 25 straight points, he recommended buying the latter stock.

Cramer recommended buying Flex Ltd FLEX as it’s "such an inexpensive stock."

When asked about Barrick Gold Corp GOLD, Cramer said, “Dollar got strong, gold got crushed. However, he still considers gold as good but it’s a "hedge, in the same way that I like oil."