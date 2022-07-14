ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Cramer Says This Is 'Such An Inexpensive Stock'

by Priya Nigam, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 14, 2022 10:16 AM | 1 min read

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Crescent Point Energy Corp CPG is an expensive stock, and with Devon Energy Corporation DVN now losing 25 straight points, he recommended buying the latter stock.

Cramer recommended buying Flex Ltd FLEX as it’s "such an inexpensive stock."

When asked about Barrick Gold Corp GOLD, Cramer said, “Dollar got strong, gold got crushed. However, he still considers gold as good but it’s a "hedge, in the same way that I like oil."

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: CNBCJim CramerLong IdeasNewsMarketsMediaTrading Ideas