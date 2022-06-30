3 Stocks Under $2 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

U.S. stock futures traded lower this morning on Thursday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.3

TMC the metals company

The Trade: TMC the metals company Inc. TMC CEO Gerard Barron acquired a total of 25,000 shares at an average price of $1.01. To acquire these shares, it cost around $25.25 thousand.

CEO Gerard Barron acquired a total of 25,000 shares at an average price of $1.01. To acquire these shares, it cost around $25.25 thousand. What’s Happening: The company, last month, posted a Q1 loss of $0.09 per share.

The company, last month, posted a Q1 loss of $0.09 per share. What TMC the metals company Does: TMC The Metals Co Inc is an explorer of lower-impact battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules. It supplies metals for the clean energy transition with the least possible negative environmental and social impact and accelerates the transition to a circular metal economy.

SeaChange International

The Trade : SeaChange International, Inc. SEAC 10% owner Karen Singer acquired a total of 250,000 shares at an average price of $0.60. The insider spent around $149.41 thousand to buy those shares.

: 10% owner Karen Singer acquired a total of 250,000 shares at an average price of $0.60. The insider spent around $149.41 thousand to buy those shares. What’s Happening : SeaChange and Triller recently announced they mutually agreed to terminate their proposed merger.

: SeaChange and Triller recently announced they mutually agreed to terminate their proposed merger. What SeaChange International Does: SeaChange International Inc is a provider of multiscreen video solutions for television service providers, telecommunications companies, satellite operators, and media companies.

Also check this: This Healthcare Stock Surges Around 115%, Here's 74 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .

Vincerx Pharma