3 Stocks Under $2 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

GBS

The Trade: GBS Inc. GBS Chief Financial Officer Spiro Sakiris acquired a total of 15,970 shares at an average price of $0.61. To acquire these shares, it cost around $9.77 thousand.

What's Happening: GBS recently entered into exclusivity agreement with Intelligent Fingerprinting Limited in respect of GBS's proposed acquisition of IF.

GBS recently entered into exclusivity agreement with Intelligent Fingerprinting Limited in respect of GBS's proposed acquisition of IF. What GBS Does: GBS Inc is a United States-based company engaged in manufacturing of Saliva Glucose Biosensor (SGB). SGB uses saliva to measure glucose non-invasively.

GeoVax Labs

The Trade : GeoVax Labs, Inc. GOVX Director Randal Chase acquired a total of 10,000 shares at an average price of $1.21. The insider spent around $12.1 thousand to buy those shares.

What's Happening : Geovax Labs recently filed prospectus related to resale of up to 21.4 million shares of common stock by selling stockholders

: Geovax Labs recently filed prospectus related to resale of up to 21.4 million shares of common stock by selling stockholders What GeoVax Labs Does: Geovax Labs Inc is US-based clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing immunotherapies and vaccines against cancers and infectious diseases using a novel patented Modified Vaccinia Ankara-Virus Like Particle (GV-MVA-VLP) vector vaccine platform.

Qualigen Therapeutics