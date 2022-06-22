ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Options Traders Expect Tesla To Zoom Ahead

by Priya Nigam, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 22, 2022 9:00 AM | 1 min read
Options Traders Expect Tesla To Zoom Ahead

Shares of Tesla Inc TSLA spiked on Tuesday after the company announced layoffs amid supply chain bottlenecks.

On CNBC's "Options Action," Michael Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that Tesla traded more than 1.25 million contracts on Tuesday, making it the busiest single-stock options for the day. Bullish bets outpaced bearish ones, he added.

Check out other stocks making big moves in the premarket.

There was a buyer of 1,000 of the Weekly 775/780 call spreads at 80 cents per contract on average, Khouw mentioned. The trader sees shares of Tesla climbing at least 9% by the end of the week, he added.

TSLA Price Action: Shares of Tesla spiked 9.35% to settle at $711.11 on Tuesday.

Photo courtesy of Tesla. 

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: CNBCMichael KhouwOptimize AdvisorsLong IdeasOptionsMarketsMediaTrading Ideas