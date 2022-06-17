Jim Cramer Recommends Buying This Stock

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Terran Orbital Corp LLAP is one of those "newer companies that doesn’t have any earnings."

When asked about Capital Southwest Corp CSWC, Cramer said, "I don’t recommend those stocks because we can’t really tell what they’re in."

The Mad Money host said Oshkosh Corp OSK makes things, does stuff, returns capital and is very good. He recommends buying the stock into this weakness

Check out our premarket coverage here .