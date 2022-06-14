CNBC's Final Trades: Visa, Cash And This Way To Gain Exposure To Silver

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Liz Young of BNY Mellon Investment Management chose cash. Young said, “I would sit on the sidelines, wait this out, especially past the Fed meeting.” She added that this was “not a time to chase it around.”

Young further mentioned that the second half of the year could be better, relative to the first half. “But it’s not going to happen early in the second half. We might need to get through July,” she warned.

Also See: Warren Buffett-Backed EV Maker Ranked Amongst Top 3 Automakers in China Beating Tesla, Nio, Xpeng

Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners chose Visa Inc V as his final trade.

Check out stocks making moves in the premarket.

Pete Najarian said that there had been some call buying in iShares Silver Trust SLV. Traders haven’t bet on silver rising in a long time, Najarian mentioned. They are now “buying huge calls out there in the August 20 strikes,” he added.