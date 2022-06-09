ñol

Alibaba Rallies, Khouw Says Options Trades Are Betting Run Is 'Far From Over'

by Priya Nigam, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 9, 2022 8:30 AM | 1 min read

On CNBC's "Options Action," Michael Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that Alibaba Group Holding BABA traded more than five times its average daily volume on Wednesday. Over a million contracts were traded, he added.

Check out other tech stocks making big moves in the premarket.

There was a buyer of 4,575 of the January 150 calls at $6.70 per contract on average, Khouw mentioned. “That’s risking a little over $3 million in premium on a bullish bet that Alibaba’s run is far from over,” he stated.

The trade sees shares of Alibaba climbing at least 30% by January expiration, Khouw added.

BABA Price Action: Shares of Alibaba jumped 14.67% to settle at $119.62 on Wednesday.

