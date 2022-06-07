How Amazon May Trade After The Stock Split

Amazon.com, Inc’s AMZN 20-for-1 stock split, announced earlier in March, came into effect on Monday.

On CNBC's "Options Action," Michael Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that Amazon’s options will also be split in the same ratio as the stock split. “So, if you owned one call contract, now you own 20 call contracts,” he added.

There were buyers of 206,000 of the June 10 weekly 130 calls at $1.68 per contract on average, Khouw mentioned. Trades see shares of Amazon rising at least 5% by Friday’s close, he added.

AMZN Price Action: Shares of Amazon were down 0.99% at $123.55 on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.