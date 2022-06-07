ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

How Amazon May Trade After The Stock Split

by Priya Nigam, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 7, 2022 10:46 AM | 1 min read

Amazon.com, Inc’s AMZN 20-for-1 stock split, announced earlier in March, came into effect on Monday.

On CNBC's "Options Action," Michael Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that Amazon’s options will also be split in the same ratio as the stock split. “So, if you owned one call contract, now you own 20 call contracts,” he added.

Check out tech stocks making moves in the premarket.

There were buyers of 206,000 of the June 10 weekly 130 calls at $1.68 per contract on average, Khouw mentioned. Trades see shares of Amazon rising at least 5% by Friday’s close, he added.

Also Read: Amazon Stock Could Find Popularity With Retail Investors Once Again After Stock Split

AMZN Price Action: Shares of Amazon were down 0.99% at $123.55 on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: CNBCMichael KhouwOptimize AdvisorsLong IdeasOptionsMarketsMediaTrading Ideas