How Lululemon Athletica Could Trade After Earnings

by Craig Jones, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 2, 2022 8:18 AM | 1 min read

Lululemon Athletica Inc LULU is scheduled to report its quarterly results after the bell on Thursday. The company is expected reported revenues and earnings of $1.55 billion and $1.43 a share, versus the year-ago figures of $1.23 billion and $1.16 per share, respectively.

On CNBC's "Options Action," Tony Zhang said that the stock traded 2.7 times its average daily volume on Wednesday. The options market is implying a move of over 9% after the release of results, versus the average 6.8% over the last eight quarters, he added.

Check out other retail stocks making moves in the premarket.

There was a seller of 400 of the June 215/360 straddles at $3.14 per contract on average, Zhang mentioned. The trader sees shares of Lululemon Athletica trading between $212 and $363 by June expiration, he added.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: CNBCTony ZhangLong IdeasShort IdeasOptionsMarketsMediaTrading Ideas