2 Stocks Under $2 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

US stock futures traded lower this morning on Tuesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.3

Marygold Companies

The Trade: The Marygold Companies, Inc. MGLD Chief Operations Officer David Neibert acquired a total of 7,000 shares at an average price of $1.11. To acquire these shares, it cost $7.8 thousand.

Chief Operations Officer David Neibert acquired a total of 7,000 shares at an average price of $1.11. To acquire these shares, it cost $7.8 thousand. What’s Happening: Marygold Companies recently posted Q1 EPS of $0.02.

Marygold Companies recently posted Q1 EPS of $0.02. What Marygold Companies Does: The Marygold Companies Inc is engaged in identifying and acquiring established, profitable, undervalued companies in diverse sectors, and managing the portfolio to facilitate growth and add value for all stakeholders.

MoneyLion

The Trade : MoneyLion Inc. ML CEO, President and Director Diwakar Choubey acquired a total of 32,942 shares at an average price of $1.49. The insider spent around $49.01 thousand to buy those shares.

: CEO, President and Director Diwakar Choubey acquired a total of 32,942 shares at an average price of $1.49. The insider spent around $49.01 thousand to buy those shares. What’s Happening : MoneyLion recently reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.

: MoneyLion recently reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. What MoneyLion Does: MoneyLion Inc is a mobile banking and financial membership platform that empowers people to take control of their finances.

Also check this: Executives Buy More Than $90M Of 4 Stocks

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .