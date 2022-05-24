QQQ
How Toll Brothers Stock May Perform After Earnings Release

by Priya Nigam, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 24, 2022 7:55 AM | 1 min read

Toll Brothers Inc TOL is scheduled to report quarterly earnings on Tuesday after the closing bell. The Street expectations are for earnings of $1.54 per share on revenues of $2.05 billion.

On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said the stock traded 2.5 times its average daily call volume on Monday. The market is implying a move of about 7.5%, significantly higher than the average of 4% over the last eight quarters, he added.

Check out other homebuilder stocks making big moves in the premarket.

There were buyers of 535 of the July 50 call at $2.25 per contract on average, Khouw mentioned. Traders see shares of Toll Brothers rising by by at least 12% by July expiration, he added.

TOL Price Action: Shares of Toll Brothers declined by nearly 2% to settle at $46.73 on Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: CNBCMike KhouwOptimize AdvisorsLong IdeasMediaTrading Ideas