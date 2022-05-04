Insiders Buy More Than $50M Of 3 Penny Stocks

Gold futures traded lower on Wednesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Sema4 Holdings

The Trade: Sema4 Holdings Corp. SMFR Director Eli Casdin acquired a total of 11,437,500 shares at an average price of $4.00. To acquire these shares, it cost $45.75 million.

What's Happening: Sema4 is expected to release financial results for the first quarter of 2022 on Thursday, May 12, 2022.

Sema4 is expected to release financial results for the first quarter of 2022 on Thursday, May 12, 2022. What Sema4 Holdings Does: Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company dedicated to advancing healthcare through data-driven insights.

Viking Therapeutics

The Trade : Viking Therapeutics, Inc. VKTX Director Matthew Foehr acquired a total of 45,000 shares at an average price of $2.47. The insider spent around $111.19 thousand to buy those shares.

What's Happening : Viking Therapeutics recently reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results.

: Viking Therapeutics recently reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results. What Viking Therapeutics Does: Viking Therapeutics Inc is a healthcare service provider. The company specializes in the area of biopharmaceutical development focused on metabolic and endocrine disorders.

