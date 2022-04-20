Will Tesla Gain Again After Q1 Print?

Shares of Tesla Inc TSLA have lost more than 14% year to date. The company is scheduled to report its first-quarter earnings Wednesday after the bell.

On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that Tesla is one of the busiest stock options.

The options market is implying a move of around 6% by the end of the week, which is slightly higher than the average of the last eight quarters, he added.

There were buyers of 29,500 of the April 22 weekly 1,050 calls at an average price of $20 per contract, Khouw mentioned. Traders see Tesla’s stock rising by at least 4% by Friday.