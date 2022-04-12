This Bank Could Make Big Gains After Earnings

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS are down nearly 19% year to date. The bank is scheduled to report its first-quarter earnings on Thursday.

On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that Goldman Sachs was the busiest financial stock trading on Monday, in notional terms.

The stock traded 2.3 times its average daily volumes, and calls outpaced puts by more than 2:1, he added.

Check out other financial stocks making big moves in the premarket.

There were buyers of 8,666 of the April 330 calls at an average price of $5.62 per contract, Khouw mentioned. The buyers of these contracts are betting that the stock will rise by at least 4% by Thursday.