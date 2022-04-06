Why Robinhood May Be Headed For A Turnaround After Tuesday's Selloff

Shares of Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD Tuesday tanked close to 6%, erasing the gains made after the company announced extended trading hours.

On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that Robinhood is always one of the busiest single-stock options.

Calls outpaced puts by more than 2:1. on Tuesday, he added.

There were buyers of 15,300 of the April 8 weekly 14 calls for an average price of 18 cents per contract, Khouw mentioned. The buyers of these contracts are betting that the stock rises at least another 8% by Friday, he added.