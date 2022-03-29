QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Traders Make Bullish Bets On Lululemon Athletica Ahead Of Earnings

by Craig Jones
March 29, 2022 7:50 AM | 1 min read

Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc LULU have lost more than 14% year-to-date.

On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said the stock traded more than three times its average daily options volumes on Monday, with calls outpacing puts by about 2-to-1.

“Right now, the options market is implying a move of about 7.5% higher or lower by the end of the week,” he added.

Check out other stocks making big moves in the premarket.

There were buyers of 1,279 of the April 1 weekly 300 strike calls for an average price of $11.50 per contract, Khouw mentioned. The buyers of these are betting that the stock trades to the upside by Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: CNBCMike KhouwOptimize AdvisorsLong IdeasOptionsMarketsMediaTrading Ideas