QQQ
+ 0.00
341.49
+ 0%
BTC/USD
-353.49
44067.71
-0.8%
DIA
+ 0.14
333.02
+ 0.04%
SPY
+ 0.23
429.75
+ 0.05%
TLT
+ 0.00
141.30
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.04
181.58
+ 0.02%

Workhorse Is Rallying Today: Is It A Reversal Or A Fakeout?

byTyler Bundy
March 1, 2022 2:30 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Workhorse Is Rallying Today: Is It A Reversal Or A Fakeout?

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) shares are trading higher Tuesday after the company reported fourth-quarter results. The company said it expects to sell about 250 vehicles in 2022 and generate at least $25 million in revenue. The stock was trending throughout the day on social media sites such as Stocktwits.

Workhorse was up 9.58% at $3.43 at last check.

See Related: Why Workhorse Shares Are Rising

Workhorse Daily Chart Analysis

  • The stock is seeing a slight bounce in a long term downward trend. WKHS was trading in a sideways channel, but fell below the area and has been moving bearishly since. The $7 level was an area of support for the stock and will now likely act as resistance if the stock can reach the zone once again.
  • Workhorse trades below both the 50-day moving average (green) and the 200-day moving average (blue). This indicates bearish sentiment, and each of these moving averages may hold as an area of resistance in the future.
  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has been pushing higher for the past few weeks and now sits at 51. This shows that there is slightly more buying pressure in the market than there is selling pressure. If the RSI continues to rise, the stock could see a reversal in time.

wkhs3-1-22.jpg

What’s Next For Workhorse?

Workhorse is seeing a slight bounce in a long downward trend and will need to continue to push higher if it is to see a trend reversal. To see a reversal, the stock will need to start making higher lows for a couple of weeks to show some strength.

Bullish traders are looking to see some higher lows and for the stock to continue to push higher on the RSI. Bearish traders have been in control of the stock for the past 6 months and are looking to see the RSI fall back below the 50 level for bears to confirm they are still in control of the stock.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas News Penny Stocks Short Ideas Technicals Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Workhorse Stock Is Testing A Key Area Of Support: So Now What?

Workhorse Stock Is Testing A Key Area Of Support: So Now What?

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) shares are trading lower Wednesday, possibly after the company’s 8-K form showed the company has entered into a securities exchange deal with Antara Capital for the exchange of $82.5 million in notes for 12.13 million shares of common stock. read more
Workhorse Stock Needs To Reclaim This Support Level Or It Could Get Ugly

Workhorse Stock Needs To Reclaim This Support Level Or It Could Get Ugly

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) shares rallied Thursday as the sector for EV car manufacturers saw a push higher. The stock was trending on social media sites such as StockTwits Thursday. The stock looks to be attempting to recover a support level that was recently broken. read more
Workhorse Cracks Key Trendline: Is It Done For?

Workhorse Cracks Key Trendline: Is It Done For?

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) shares were trading lower Wednesday after the company announced it would be withdrawing its United States Postal Service bid protest complaint filed in the United States Court of Federal Claims. read more
Workhorse Stock Needs A Bounce Soon If It's Going To See A Reversal

Workhorse Stock Needs A Bounce Soon If It's Going To See A Reversal

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) shares are cooling off, trading lower on Wednesday. There appears to be no evident company news about why the stock is moving. The stock is nearing support in a possible technical pattern. read more