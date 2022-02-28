QQQ
Why Pete Najarian Bought Short-Term Call Options In This Cybersecurity Stock

byAdam Eckert
February 28, 2022 2:05 pm
Cybersecurity stocks popped toward the end of last week in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which has sparked cyberattack concerns amid the conflict's escalation.

Market Rebellion co-founder Pete Najarian on Monday bought CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) call options after seeing traders pile into the name. 

"It seemed like a nice cheap shot, to me, to own this for the next couple of days," Najarian said on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report."

With the stock trading around $187 at the open, he told CNBC that options traders started buying the $200 strike calls, expiring this week. Traders were paying $2 to $3 per contract, but those options have already traded up to around $5, he said. 

"I think this week, obviously, a lot of folks will be on these security type names," Najarian said. 

See Also: Ukraine Crisis Escalates, Crypto Finds Place Amid Russian Invasion, Ruble Plunges And More: 5 Key Headlines You May Have Missed From This Weekend

He told CNBC that he wouldn't buy the stock at current levels, but he likes the upside potential in the short-dated call options.

CrowdStrike is set to announce its fourth-quarter financial results after the market closes on March 9.

CRWD Price Action: CrowdStrike has traded as low as $150.02 and as high as $298.48 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 6.48% at $193.66 at time of publication.

Photo: geralt from Pixabay.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

