Executives Buying These 3 Penny Stocks

Although the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.92% on Monday, the highest in two years, there were a few notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

BitNile Holdings

The Trade: BitNile Holdings, Inc. NILE Executive Chairman Milton C. Ault III acquired a total of 10,000 shares at an average price of $0.93. To acquire these shares, it cost $9.26 thousand.

BitNile recently issued an unaudited update on Bitcoin production and miner installation. What BitNile Does: BitNile Holdings Inc is engaged in providing Bitcoin mining, data center operations, and decentralized finance (DeFi) initiatives.

Crexendo

The Trade : Crexendo, Inc. CXDO CEO Steven G Mihaylo acquired a total of 3,000 shares at an average price of $4.14. The insider spent $12.41 thousand to buy those shares.

: CEO Steven G Mihaylo acquired a total of 3,000 shares at an average price of $4.14. The insider spent $12.41 thousand to buy those shares. What’s Happening : Crexendo was recently awarded 2021 TMC Labs Innovation Award.

: Crexendo was recently awarded 2021 TMC Labs Innovation Award. What Crexendo Does: Crexendo Inc is a provider of cloud communications, UCaaS, call center, collaboration services, and other cloud business services.

RENN Fund