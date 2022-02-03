BZ Chart Of The Day: The Bizarre Behavior Of Microsoft

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Microsoft Corporation MSFT has the attention of the trading community. Despite the recent chaos in the market, shares of Microsoft have remained in a narrow trading range.

This is unusual action.

Usually when the market is volatile, so is the stock of Microsoft. This could give insight into the future direction of the market.

Get the Inside Access Traders Are Using to Profit More and Win Bigger. Don’t Miss Out on Benzinga Pro! Click Here to Start a Free 14-dayTrial - No Credit Card Required

See Also: This Is What Whales Are Betting On Microsoft

If Microsoft makes a decisive move higher or lower, there’s a chance other stocks follow. This could add momentum to either a new uptrend or downtrend.

A large number of Microsoft traders are on the sidelines now, but they may not be for much longer.

To learn more about trading check out the new Benzinga Trading School.