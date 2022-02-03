BZ Chart Of The Day: The Bizarre Behavior Of Microsoft

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
Microsoft Corporation MSFT has the attention of the trading community. Despite the recent chaos in the market, shares of Microsoft have remained in a narrow trading range.
This is unusual action.
Usually when the market is volatile, so is the stock of Microsoft. This could give insight into the future direction of the market.
Get the Inside Access Traders Are Using to Profit More and Win Bigger. Don’t Miss Out on Benzinga Pro! Click Here to Start a Free 14-dayTrial - No Credit Card Required
See Also: This Is What Whales Are Betting On Microsoft
If Microsoft makes a decisive move higher or lower, there’s a chance other stocks follow. This could add momentum to either a new uptrend or downtrend.
A large number of Microsoft traders are on the sidelines now, but they may not be for much longer.
To learn more about trading check out the new Benzinga Trading School.
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
For today only, we are gifting away our Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for only $7. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription and less than the average order at McDonalds you will receive top tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14 day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk! Click Here Now to Get Started!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.